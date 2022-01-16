Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.91.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

