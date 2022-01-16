Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the December 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter worth $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.18. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

