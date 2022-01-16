PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $595,577.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $595,577.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001602 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000181 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,942,771,582 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

