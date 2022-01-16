ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.82 ($22.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR PSM opened at €14.38 ($16.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a one year high of €19.00 ($21.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

