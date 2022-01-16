Prospector Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

