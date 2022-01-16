Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

PGR opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.