ProximaX Reaches Market Cap of $31.39 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $31.39 million and $554,651.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.15 or 0.07721764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.63 or 0.99721688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00069551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008204 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

