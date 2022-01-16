Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 94.7% in December

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prysmian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $19.06 on Friday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

