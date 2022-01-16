Public Index Network (PIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1,604.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.19 or 0.07736495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.66 or 0.99594688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

