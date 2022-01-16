Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.24 or 0.07729896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.92 or 0.99854675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00069886 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008160 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

