PutinCoin Market Cap Reaches $870,355.65 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $870,355.65 and approximately $783.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,144.94 or 1.00178126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00099718 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00032788 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00738268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

