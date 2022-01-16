Pyrk Price Reaches $0.0019 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $29,243.34 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

