Qbao Price Reaches $0.0064 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $419,355.93 and $59,406.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

