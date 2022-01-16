Qtum Price Reaches $8.06 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $797.21 million and $123.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $8.06 or 0.00018701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,970,207 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

