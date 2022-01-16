QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.4% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $188.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

