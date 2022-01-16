Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QLYS traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $126.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,092 shares of company stock worth $68,393,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 13.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

