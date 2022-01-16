Quark (QRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $59,151.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Quark has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $59,151.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 134.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,637,088 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

