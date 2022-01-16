Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

QTRHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTRHF shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

