Qubitica Price Tops $11.94 on Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00383850 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008481 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001319 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.82 or 0.01211630 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

