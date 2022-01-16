Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

