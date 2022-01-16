Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $75.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.40 million. Radware posted sales of $69.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $285.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $315.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Radware by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Radware by 28.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after acquiring an additional 87,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

RDWR stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. Radware has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.