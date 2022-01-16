Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,640 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

