Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $77.12 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

