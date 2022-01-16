Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.