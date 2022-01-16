Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

