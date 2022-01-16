Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 81.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,769,178 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:APO opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

