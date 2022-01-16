Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Virgin Galactic worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.35.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

