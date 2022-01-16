Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

