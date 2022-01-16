Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

