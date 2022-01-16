Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,890 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

EQH opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

