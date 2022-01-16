Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,431 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Gevo worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Gevo by 354.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

GEVO stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

