Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.88 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

