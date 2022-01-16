Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,887 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.