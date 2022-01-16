Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,106 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of LendingClub worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

