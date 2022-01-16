Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.42.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

