Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.86.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

