Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,945 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 335,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,085,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,207,000 after buying an additional 114,398 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

