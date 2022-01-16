Raiden Network Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $97,560.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $97,560.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00330831 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000118 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

