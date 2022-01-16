Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $887,817.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $58.94 million and approximately $887,817.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07744816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,051.35 or 0.99645088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

