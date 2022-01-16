Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Ranpak worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

NYSE:PACK opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.70 and a beta of 1.10. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,221. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.