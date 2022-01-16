Ratecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $52,574.32 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $52,574.32 and $4.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

