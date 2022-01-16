Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0007

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $3,616.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00062423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.64 or 0.07635035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,483.51 or 0.99753688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

