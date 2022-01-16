Ravencoin (RVN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.80 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $999.44 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00059027 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

