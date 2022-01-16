Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $443.50 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $443.50 million and $36.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00012690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07750860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.05 or 1.00011813 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,881,716 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

