Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

FTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

