Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1,614.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 48.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

