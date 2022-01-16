Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

RTX opened at $92.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

