Razor Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005814 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006023 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00941041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003741 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

