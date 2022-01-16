Redd 24 Hour Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,096.20 or 1.00110328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00102411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00042434 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.27 or 0.00753271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

