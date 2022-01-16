RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00328449 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00087560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00128105 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003230 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.